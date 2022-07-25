Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threats on social media, man arrested

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently filed a complaint against an ‘unidentified’ person for sending them death threats on social media.

As per recent reports, the police has arrested the accused for allegedly giving death threats to Bollywood actors.

The accused man, identified as Manvinder Singh is from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, and was struggling to get work in films and TV series in Mumbai.

He is also claimed to be Katrina’s fan and revealed that he wanted to marry the actress and that is why for the last few months, he was constantly stalking her on social media.

The police arrest took place on Monday. The accused has two Instagram accounts. In the bio of both, he has mentioned Katrina as his wife and has also photoshopped pictures with the Sooryanvanshi actress.

On the work front, Katrina has Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky will star next in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker.