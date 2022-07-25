Ellie Goulding opens up about Ukraine’s visit: ‘what an emotional journey this has been’

Ellie Goulding recently shared about her visit to Ukraine as a guest of President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska for First Ladies Summit.



On Sunday, the Love Me Like You Do hit-maker took to Instagram to share a slew of photos of her with Ukraine’s President where she revealed her purpose of travelling to Kyiv and described her experience as “one of the greatest honours”.

“This weekend I travelled to Kyiv to speak at the First Ladies Summit (and sing a little, somehow while I was there, I learnt a beautiful and powerful song in Ukrainian, ‘Chervona Kalyna’) It has been one of the greatest honours,” she wrote in the caption.

The singer also paid tribute to the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian People.

“I was inspired by a number of people, but particularly a young #fridaysforfuture climate activist @ilyess_ek who I met at the Nature and Climate talks in Stockholm a few weeks ago. Traumatised by the invasion of his country he nevertheless showed up at the UN talks determined to carry on his work,” she explained.

Ellie mentioned that as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme, she appreciated the “immense contribution of Ukrainian climate scientists and environmentalists” who have been living through “horrific war bankrolled by fossil fuels”.

The Burn crooner called Ukraine “the breadbasket of the world, this bastion of culture, of science and humanity is also a cradle of resistance and courage and commitment”.

“What an emotional journey this has been” said the songstress in the end and added, “I stand in solidarity, awe and respect with the people of Ukraine.”

See the Instagram post here:



