Prince Harry accused of misleading ‘frail’ Queen Elizabeth amid health woes

File Footage

Prince Harry has come under fire for having ‘misled’ Queen Elizabeth into giving her blessings for something she did not know the truth about.



The accusation is in relation to the naming choice for Prince Harry’s youngest child, Lilibet.

According to claims by the Daily Mail, Prince Harry ‘did technically’ ask Queen Elizabeth for her blessings in relation to the name.

But, failed to make it clear that he wished to name his daughter after a private nickname that has been ushered within Palace walls for 20+ years.

The accusation against Prince Harry has been presented by socialite Nicky Haslam.

He alleges that the Queen was in fact under the impression that her great-grandchild would be named ‘Elizabeth’.



So when, “[Harry] rang her and said: ‘We want to call our daughter after you, Granny’. She said: ‘How charming of you, thank you, thinking that it would be Elizabeth.”

“So they got the permission, but they didn’t say the name,” he made clear in his concluding remarks.