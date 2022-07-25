Prince Harry’s top priority in US disclosed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s top priority after moving to US with wife Meghan Markle and their children has been disclosed by the royal expert.



Royal expert and Prince Harry’s biographer Angela Levin has disclosed the Duke’s top priority in US following two intruder alerts in 12 days.

The Sun, quoted Angela as saying, “Maybe Harry should concentrate more on the security in California rather than making complaints about his security in Britain.”

“After two intruder alerts in 12 days, surely he should be making the protection of his family in the US his priority.”

Prince Harry moved to California with wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and currently living at multi-million Montecito mansion.

The Santa Barbara police were alerted to the first security breach on May 19 and second on May 31.