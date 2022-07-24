After judiciary, PML-N’s criticism against the military to begin soon: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry (L) and PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb. — PID/APP

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry, in a tweet on Sunday, has criticised the PML-N for their sharp comments targeting the judiciary in the wake of their decision to limit Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz’s position as a trustee CM.



In his tweet, Chaudhry wrote that PML-N was birthed by the establishment adding that "they have internally decided that one (faction) would conduct pro-establishment politics, while the other would choose to be anti-establishment".

He further added that the party is preparing the next generation with ideas to employ different tactics if others don’t work out.

“Now, that the PML-N thinks they made a mistake by aligning with the establishment against Imran Khan, so Maryam Nawaz has turned anti-establishment,” he tweeted.

Fawad also said that comments against the judiciary have started, and those against the military will begin in a few days. “The only downside to this scheme is that these are not the people from 1990s and (the party) is now competing against Imran Khan,” his tweet read.

He added that PML-N’s strategy will not only eliminate the party from politics, but it will also damage institutions in the process.

“It would have been better had they remained within their limits. But anyway, now institutions will target PML-N,” the PTI leader tweeted.

Marriyum Aurangzeb slams Fawad for dragging institutions into politics

In response to Fawad’s tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that he should stop dragging the military and judiciary into politics.

“(The man) abusing and threatening the institutions should not become its contractor. We will not let them play the establishment and anti-establishment game,” she said in a statement.

The Minister added that the PML-N will not allow anyone to mess with the Constitution and law. “Imran Khan accepted seeking help from the institutions to operate the government for four years. We will not let anyone kill justice through bullying, threats, and abuse,” she stated.



The PML-N leader also said that Nawaz Sharif and PMNL-N’s narrative is in line with the Constitution and will remain so. "It is Khan’s target to take down the institutions’ leadership," she said.