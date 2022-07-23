Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s intimate honeymoon pics sparks debate online

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest intimate honeymoon photos has sparked an online debate.

The newlyweds flew to Paris for a romantic getaway along with Affleck's daughters after tying the knot in a low-key wedding in Los Angeles last week.

In one of the photographs obtained by Daily Mail of the lovebirds from their dinner night at Le Matignon restaurant, JLo and Affleck could be seen locking lips while his daughter Violet was sitting next to them.

Affleck’s other daughter Seraphina also accompanied the couple to their dinner date in the city of love as per some pictures posted by the news outlet.

However, a debate initiated on Twitter after the pictures were shared on the platform as some users based them for their public display of affection while others appreciated the duo.

“Girl, we know you are on your honeymoon but kissing in front of his kids...and everywhere," one user wrote. "Too much and desperate. We get it. We don’t really care. Just go have fun alone.”

“Performative,” one commented while another added, “[Are] there no hotels or homes?”

But some fans pointed out that it’s actually good for their kids to know what a healthy and loving relationship is like.

“All the children have been around their parents for a year and a half already,” one fan commented as another wrote, “It’s great for them to see what a loving relationship looks like.”

“So what, it is a familymoon and I love that they are affectionate to one another!” another added.