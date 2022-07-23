Jamie Curtis explains why she thinks Marvel will never ever cast her

Jamie Lee Curtis gives her two on why she thinks she won’t ever get a call from Marvel.



In a latest interview with PEOPLE, the Freaky Friday star revealed, “I can't imagine that they will ever come calling because I kicked up some dust.”

However, she continued, “I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would work with Marvel. What am I going to do, say no? Of course!”

For the unversed, Jamie earlier this year began a “playful war” with the Marvel when her movie Everything Everywhere All at Once was released along with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

“I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies. What I was trying to talk about was it doesn’t have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you,” explained the veteran actress.

Nevertheless, Jamie expressed her doubt that Marvel would ever approach her for a role.

“I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel's going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman,” she added.