‘Dimwit’ Prince Harry ‘attracting crazies’ with his ‘sprawling mansion’

Prince Harry ‘ attracts crazies’ with his “status delivered by birth and money”.
This call-out has been issued by Fleet Street Fox, a columnist for The Mirror.
He wrote, “Imagine, for a moment, you were born a prince. Then imagine you were the one who wouldn't have a job.”
“We'd all want to have the cake, eat it, and smear it all over our faces like the self-centred dimwits we had been bred to be.”
“Happy days, then, if being a rich twit with time on your hands is your aim. If, on the other hand, you want to be a jet-setting philanthropist with the private jets and sprawling mansions affordable only to billionaires, it creates a few issues.”
“The first is reputation - you will get into trouble. The second is that you will need status delivered by birth or money, preferably both. And the third is security, because you will attract crazies.”
