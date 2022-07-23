 
close
Saturday July 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

‘Dimwit’ Prince Harry ‘attracting crazies’ with his ‘sprawling mansion’

Prince Harry slammed for being a ‘rich dimwit’ wanting the highlife

By Web Desk
July 23, 2022
‘Dimwit’ Prince Harry ‘attracting crazies’ with his ‘sprawling mansion’
‘Dimwit’ Prince Harry ‘attracting crazies’ with his ‘sprawling mansion’

Prince Harry ‘ attracts crazies’ with his “status delivered by birth and money”.

This call-out has been issued by Fleet Street Fox, a columnist for The Mirror.

He wrote, “Imagine, for a moment, you were born a prince. Then imagine you were the one who wouldn't have a job.”

“We'd all want to have the cake, eat it, and smear it all over our faces like the self-centred dimwits we had been bred to be.”

“Happy days, then, if being a rich twit with time on your hands is your aim. If, on the other hand, you want to be a jet-setting philanthropist with the private jets and sprawling mansions affordable only to billionaires, it creates a few issues.”

“The first is reputation - you will get into trouble. The second is that you will need status delivered by birth or money, preferably both. And the third is security, because you will attract crazies.”