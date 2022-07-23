Zac Efron returns to ‘High School Musical’ location, new pic sparks speculations

Zac Efron is back where it all began and fans are in total awe.

The Hollywood star has teased that he is making a return to the High School Musical franchise. Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, he posted a picture of himself posing outside Salt Lake High School East, a major location in the popular series.

Sharing the image, the Baywatch actor, 34, captioned it, “Don’t you… Forget about me.”

Efron, who gained immense popularity back in 2006 when he first starred as Troy Bolton in the first made-for-TV films in the franchise and later, reprised the role in 2007 and in 2008 for the big screen, visited the location just weeks after his former costar Vanessa Hudgens shared a video of herself in front of the same institution.

Hudgens, 33, also posted a clip on IG, outside the school set to the tune of ‘Breaking Free’ from her and Efron’s song from the film.

“Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” she wrote in the caption.

Hudgens played school musical singer Gabriella Montez in the beloved 2006 movie.