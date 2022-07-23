Kate Middleton’s secret name disclosed when she suffered a shopping blunder

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s secret name has been disclosed when she suffered a shopping blunder during the early years of her marriage to Prince William.



According to a report by the Mirror UK, Kate Middleton, 40 suffered the shopping blunder during the time when she had rented a farmhouse to stay close to her husband in Anglesey in Wales where William was stationed as a search and rescue pilot.

The report says, Kate stepped out for shopping, however, she accidently forgot her purse.

The Duchess was trying to purchase a water suit, however, when she reached the counter to pay the bill, she realized she had forgotten her purse.

William’s sweetheart had to use a secret name to cover up the shopping blunder.

She went to the shopkeeper and used a secret name ‘Mrs Cambridge’ to reserve the swim suit to collect it later time.