Demi Lovato showers support on Shawn Mendes: ‘My heart goes out to him’

Demi Lovato said their heart goes out to Shawn Mendes after he postponed his Wonder World tour due to his mental health.

During an appearance on Audacy's Karson & Kennedy show, the Still Have Me hit-maker dished on how they keep their mental health a priority while talking about Mendes’ break.

"I know what it's like to get out on the road and not be ready for it. I know what it's like to feel overworked or burnt out," Lovato said on the show.

"That's never a fun feeling, and when it's dealing with mental health, it's like, 'gosh.' My heart just goes out to him," they added.

"It is something that I thought about. It's been four years since I've toured and I'm at a different age, I'm at a different place in my life..," Lovato noted.

Further talking about how having free time during the coronavirus pandemic changed their outlook on life, Lovato said that quarantine taught them to really cherish the downtime.

"To be able to sit outside and feed my squirrels in peace and just appreciate the simpleness. Since I was fifteen, I've been touring almost every year," they added.

Lovato then opened up about how they’re keeping their mental health intact as they prepare for their own world tour for their eight studio album.

"I think what I'm doing to get ready for it is making sure that I have everything in line, making sure I'm working with my therapist... but also there's a physical aspect to it. Getting in the gym and making sure my stamina is up when I'm singing," they revealed.

"There's a lot of preparation that it takes to tour; I really think that it's gonna go smoothly but nothing is guaranteed. So, my heart goes out to Shawn, but also I am still excited for tour and hopefully it goes well," the 29-year-old continued.

The Senorita singer announced on 8th July that he’s heartbroken to postpone the upcoming tour until “further notice.”

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys," he stated.