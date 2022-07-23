Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still on the run’ despite US move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are‘ still on the run’ and making ‘no headway’ away from the Royal Family and its coffers.
This claim has been made by Pauline Maclaran, the author and Professor of Marketing and Consume.
She got candid during her interview with Express UK and added, “Harry and Meghan are more likely to carve out their own paths.”
“They appear to actually welcome the freedom from the royal strictures and codes of behaviour that they have to follow.”
“I think we see them shaping a much firmer role for themselves in the States,” she added before concluding.
