Michelle Obama was ’taken aback’ by Meghan Markle’s behaviour

Michelle Obama was not as a big fan of Meghan Markle as it seems, claimed Tom Bower in his explosive biography.



In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, the British author shared that the former first lady of the USA was ‘alarmed’ by the Suits alum’s behaviour.

“Meghan spotted an opportunity after Michelle Obama arrived in London to promote her bestselling autobiography,” Bower wrote as per Newsweek.

“Having secured tickets to hear the former First Lady make her inspirational speech in the Royal Festival Hall on 3rd December 2018, she went backstage afterwards to meet her hero.”

“Determined to fashion a special relationship, Meghan had also arranged that they would meet again for dinner at George Clooney’s house near Windsor,” he continued.

“As an idol to be emulated, Michelle Obama was also a good source of advice and consolation for Meghan.”

“The Duchess appears not to have appreciated how much the Obamas admired the Queen,” he wrote.

"Meghan’s attitude alarmed Michelle. Her advice to Meghan was delivered in public.”