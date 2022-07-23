‘Ruthless’ Meghan Markle ‘makes people very afraid’: report

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for having a ‘ruthless’ and ‘ambitious’ streak that makes people ‘cry’.



This claim has been made by royal author Tom Bower, in his latest interview with The Morning hosts Ben Shepherd and Charlotte Hawkins.

He started off by saying, “Overall I came across with the impression of a woman who is very intelligent, very determined, very ambitious, but also ruthless - and in the end, in her terms ‘successful’.



“The reader will have to make up their minds about whether she’s good or bad," he added.



Before concluding he also added, “There were two agents who told horrible stories about her bullying and her oppression, and that was an eye opener.”