Queen keeps Prince William, Kate Middleton centre of Commonwealth games

Prince William and Kate Middleton are are to step in for Queen in the coming month.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to attend Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8 after reports suggests the Queen will not be attending.
Charles, accompanied by Camilla, will represent her at the opening ceremony. William and Kate will attend on August 2.
This year's games will be held in Birmingham.
