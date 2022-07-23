Meghan Markle ONLY friends with Princess Eugenie for 'sensible' reason

Meghan Markle feels secure around Prince Harry's coursin, Princess Eugenie.

Body language expert Adrianne Carter told Daily Express that the Duchess of Sussex had to befriend the royal because the pairing 'makes sense'.

She explained: "Harry and Eugenie are said to be close friends.

"As a cousin she would be no sexual threat to Meghan so a good family ally for Meghan to have with no threat to Meghan’s limelight."

While Meghan "enjoys being in the spotlight", Eugenie wants to lay low.

Speaking about Meghan, Adrianne suggested that the Duchess "strives to always present her best self".

"Her face rarely frowns, and she wears a permanent smile at events where she is likely to be photographed.

"She is, after all, an actress, and I believe she rarely removes her mask when she is on display," the expert claimed.

"Her actions give me the impression that she only allows the public and the press to see what she wants them to see, even with her friends."