Hailey Bieber is all smiles after trademark infringement case victory over ‘Rhode’ name

Hailey Bieber was over the moon as she legally earned the right to name her skincare company Rhode.



According to TMZ, Justin Bieber’s wife was earlier sued over trademark infringement case by a clothing company also known as Rhode.

Reportedly, the owners of the “eight-year-old” company claimed that “having two names with the same name would create confusion for the public”.

It is pertinent to mention that the founders of the clothing company were concerned as the 25-year-old had a huge fan following because of her celebrity status.

So, they argued that when she launched her skincare line last month, she also filed trademark application for clothing as well which would damage their business.

However, Hailey’s legal team reasoned that her company’s main focus was “skincare” and not “clothing” hence this negated the “confusion”.



On Friday, a federal court in Manhattan rejected the clothing company’s request for “preliminary injunction” according to which Hailey was not allowed to “use the name for her skin line”.

For the unversed, Hailey’s Rhode Skin was launched on June 15 which she described as “affordable and cruelty-free”.