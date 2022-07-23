K-Pop Music Chart 2022 reveal: check out

The title track song from Nayeon's album, POP! sets a new record for K-pop artists.
POP! is a pop song that emphasizes Nayeon's vocals and energizing brightness while delivering intense energy with a variety of instrumental sounds.
Yet To Come, the former No. 1 song by BTS, is still at No. 2.
This week, two songs debuted in the top 10.
Life's Too Short (English Ver.), the second pre-release single from Aespa's second mini album Girls, has climbed 12 spots to No. 3.
It is a cheerful medium-tempo song with a catchy guitar riff and conveys a positive message. The song was initially played by Aespa at Coachella in April.
Whereas the title track from WINNER's fourth mini album, HOLIDAY, I LOVE U, made its chart debut at No. 5.
The song appears stronger, and the emotion of love is openly and honestly expressed. It is portrayed in WINNER’s uniquely bright and energetic style.
