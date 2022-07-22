Amber Heard raises ‘many questions’ as she appeals lawsuit verdict

Johnny Depp's fans have taken over Twitter to react to Amber Heard’s latest legal move post-losing defamation lawsuit.

The Aquaman actor filed a motion to appeal the verdict in the blockbuster lawsuit that awarded Depp $15 million.

Reacting to the news, one Twitter user wrote, “Now, if Amber Heard can afford an appeal (even minus the bond) why couldn’t she afford to pay the charities? Is her insurance still paying dispute the malice aspect? And why if she just wanted to move on, is she the one not moving on? Many questions here."

"Amber heard deserves jail time for perjury. She lies about everything and STIFFED THE SICK AND DYING KIDS OF THE LA CHILDREN HOSPITAL but has money from insurance to pay for her appeal? What's more important? #AmberHeardDeservesJustice #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning" read another tweet.

A third user noted, “Jury awards Johnny Depp $10.35M in damages… An insurance co. is suing to be absolved of over $8M in legal fees due to “willful misconduct”… Today an appeal was filed, which could take up to a year or more to conclude… So where is Amber Heard getting the money for all this?"