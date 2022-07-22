Prince Harry ‘panicking’ over ‘toning down anecdotes’ in memoir

‘Panicked’ Prince Harry has reportedly started to struggle with having to ‘tone down’ some of the anecdotes’ mentioned in the memoir.
This claim has been made by an insides source close to The Sun.
The source began by saying, “Harry is struggling with the pressure and keeps changing his mind on what to include in the book.”
“Every passage is being revised again and again. Harry keeps remembering new things he wants to include, and then suddenly panics about toning down certain anecdotes.”
“It’s been going on like this for months, and with the print date looming, he has to make a decision to officially put it on hold or pull the trigger and hope for the best.”
Tom Bower claimed that Prince Harry will ‘expose’ his stepmother Camilla in his memoire
