Why are Victoria Bekham and Nicola Peltz Bekham ignoring each other

Fans were shocked when bride Nicola Peltz did not wear a single item from her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's fashion line in the span of her three-day wedding in April.

Now people are curious to uncover more about the supposed hostility between the two women, which is being played out on social media.

Instagram experts point out that, post-wedding, Peltz rarely 'likes' any of David or Victoria Beckham's posts — and the celebrity couple almost never like any of hers, either, despite both parties being extremely active on social media.

For instance, neither David nor Victoria liked Nicola's post on the Tatler cover in which she was called 'The new Mrs. Beckham'.

Neither tossed out a like for a picture of Peltz's mother Claudia, which Nicola captioned: 'Family is everything to me.'

Even more appalling, neither David nor Victoria like any of the wedding pictures of their son and new daughter-in-law which were posted on Nicola’s Instagram.

Similarly, Nicola didn't like Victoria's happy birthday wishes to daughter Harper this year.

And neither she nor Brooklyn liked Victoria's recent posts wishing David a happy wedding anniversary.