Meghan Markle being ‘used by Netflix’ to ‘promote drama’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently at risk of being ‘used’ for their ability to generate ‘drama’ by Netflix.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Richard Eden, on Palace Confidential.

He penned it in the official weekly newsletter and it read, “A report in the New York Post claimed that Netflix plans to stream Harry and Meghan’s reality TV show, or ‘docu-series’, as they prefer to call it, around the same time as the new season of hit drama The Crown.”

“Harry and Meghan being used to promote a drama dismissed as fiction by the real royals. Sad.”

While commenting on Netflix’s plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, royal commentator Angela Levin