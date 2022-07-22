‘Instable’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘fed’ off each other’s media fears

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly started to fear the presence of a mole in their friend circle, since their move to the US.

This revelation has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Daniela Elser, in one of her pieces.

The piece, for News.com.au, read, “Harry and Meghan were shackled. Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media.”



“Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media.”

Before concluding she added, “Harry’s instability fed Meghan’s fears that friends were leaking stories to the media.”