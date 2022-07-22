Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘feel victimised by the mildest criticism’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire for allegedly feel ‘persecuted’ and ‘victimized’ at the ‘mildest criticism’.

Royal biographer and author Daniela Elser issued this shocking claim.

The accusations have been shared in her News.com.au piece.

It read, “Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimized by the mildest criticism.”

Ms Elser also spoke of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged obsession with negative publicity and admitted, “Harry and Meghan were shackled.”

“Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media.”

They were even accused of feeding “each other’s frenzy about the media.”