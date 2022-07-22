Prince Harry eyeing a 'big Hollywood' launch for his 'heartfelt' memoir?

Prince Harry eyeing a 'big Hollywood' launch of his 'heartflet' memoir?

Prince Harry is waiting to mellow down his memoir for the sake of blood, says expert.

Express' weekly's Pandora Forsyth believes that “maybe there's a surprise in there for a big launch, a big Hollywood launch.”

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, expert Rutger Bruining said the book’s delay means Harry is further adding an emotional draft to the content.

Prince Harry is supposedly delaying the memoir in a bid to change offensive content to make it less subtle.

He said: “People sometimes struggle to finalise things. In the process itself, initially people are quite liberated and they try to put everything into a book and be as honest as they can.

“But then they start thinking about the impact that they have on others. We’ve experienced it with our clients where when they see a first draft, they suddenly feel it comes across too harshly, and they start to think about how it will impact others.”

Speaking about the content of the book, Mr Bruining also hinted the impact of the death of Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

He said: “There will likely be struggles he would have liked to share before, but haven’t been in the public eye. Turning points are always really important people's memoirs."

For Harry, Mr Bruining said: “The death of his mother is a turning point.

“It’s something that on the one hand, he can be quite open about because he's been already quite open about things like mental health and the impact that has had on him.