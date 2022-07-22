Khloe Kardashian trying to ‘stay positive’ after future plans with Tristan Thompson ruined

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian's going through a "bittersweet" phase after her “long-term future” plans with ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson were ruined following his paternity scandal.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the former flames decided to have another baby at the time while they were together and had hopes of bright future.

“Khloé is doing her level best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet time for her, no doubt about that,” an insider told the outlet.

“She and Tristan went into this journey at a time when they were still very much a couple and planning on a long-term future,” the source added.

The reality TV star’s representative confirmed to People Magazine that she’s expecting another baby with the NBA player via surrogacy.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep told the outlet. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the statement added. "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

The Strong Looks Better Naked author has dated the sports star on and off since 2016 and also shares a 4-year-old daughter True with him.

She first broke up with the basketball player in 2018 after he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter with multiple women.

They later reconciled in 2020 and called it quits again in 2021 after Khloe discovered that Thompson fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was still in a relationship with her.