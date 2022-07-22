The funny reason Ryan Gosling decided to play 'Ken'

Ryan Gosling, to promote his new film The Gray Man went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However whilst on the show, Fallon questioned Gosling about his upcoming role as Ken in the new Barbie Movie.



When asked if he was surprised by the reaction the first photo got, Gosling shared, "I was surprised how, you know, some people were, kind of, clutching their pearls about my Ken as though they ever thought about Ken for a second before this."

Gosling shared the story of the exact moment he decided to say yes to playing the iconic role.

After Greta Gerwig, who is directing the film, offered Gosling the role, the actor stepped outside into his backyard to think about it for a second. Gosling shared, "Best script I've ever read. I walk out in the backyard and you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Face down in the mud next to a squished lemon."

The blame for the mistreated Ken doll likely falls on Gosling's two daughters, whom he shares with actress Eva Mendes. However, it was then that the actor realized he needed to say yes to Gerwig. So Gosling took a picture of the disrespected Ken doll and texted it to the director saying, "I shall be your Ken. For his story must be told."







