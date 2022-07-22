Bridgerton Season 3: Penelope Featherington Glow Up

Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, appears ready to step into the spotlight in this glimpse at production for season three of Bridgerton.
A teaser video announcing the start of season three's production gave a glimpse at Penelope’s transformation into a striking beauty. That's not to say Penelope wasn't lovely before, but the footage released July 20 showed Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, with a stunning updo and jaw-dropping makeup.
The sweeping bangs and the smoky eye is not what is normally seen on the soft-spoken Featherington daughter.
This transformation isn't necessarily a surprise for fans of the Bridgerton books, as Romancing Mister Bridgerton—the Julia Quinn novel that inspired this season—introduces a new look for Penelope.
In fact, Nicola told E! News in May that season three will be "a lot different." Namely, viewers will watch as her character "finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself."
