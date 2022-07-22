Shonka Dukureh dies at 44, one month after ‘Elvis’ released

Shonka Dukureh, known for playing the role of singer Big Mama Thornton in the latest released film Elvis, has died at the age of 44, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department statement, Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville apartment, where she lived with her two young children.

One of the children found Dukureh unresponsive in her bedroom and ran to a neighbor’s apartment. The neighbor then called 911.

No foul play is suspected by the officials, although an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death, police said. No further details were released.

Dukureh was best known for her performance alongside Austin Butler in the Elvis biopic. She also performed onstage with Doja Cat at Coachella this year to collaborate on the song Vegas for the Elvis soundtrack.