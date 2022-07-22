Thousands react as Kate Middleton and William share George's new photo

Thousands of people reacted to Prince George's picture which his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton shared on social media a day before his 9th birthday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his ninth birthday tomorrow.
The snap was taken by Kate Middleton while the family were on vacation in the UK earlier this month.
"George is turning 9," the couple captioned the photo on their social media accounts.
