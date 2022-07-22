Meghan and Harry's friend targeted in Tom Bower's book

One of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friends has also come under attack in Tom Bower's new book on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex which is making headlines in the UK and US.
The author not only attacked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but also launched some personal attacks on their friend Omid Scobie, the author of "Finding Freedom."
In his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the Windsors" Bower wrote Scobie is an unusual journalist.
He wrote, "Critics have highlighted that his face changed after working in Japan for US Weekly, and Richard Eden, in the Daily Mail suggested that his age has also varied."
He added, "Some would say that as the royal editor of Harper's Bazaar, the Anglo-Iranian is a propagandist."
Comments made by actor Kim Nam Gil has led to a speculation that BTS’ Jin will be making his K-Drama debut
Kanye West trying to give up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian
Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck win hearts with their sweet gesture for wildlife charity
School Tales Series is ready to scare millions of subscribers worldwide
Jennifer Lopez showed off her curves in stylish patterned pants while arriving at the studio after nuptials
Johnny Depp used wrong pronouns while talking about iO Tillett Wright during defamation trial against Amber Heard