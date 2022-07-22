 
Buckingham Palace is opening for visitors with exhibition of Queen's photographs

By Web Desk
July 22, 2022
Buckingham Palace is reopening its doors to visitors for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic with an exhibition of twenty-four original photographs of Queen Elizabeth II's official portraits.

The British monarch recently marked Platinum Jubilee on the British throne.

She was also joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have stepped down as senior members of the royal family to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.