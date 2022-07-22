Prince Harry ‘whines any chance he gets’, slams TV host after UN blunder

Prince Harry was accused of ‘whining’ at any chance he gets by a royal commentator talking about his latest speech at the UN General Assembly for Nelson Mandela Day on Monday, July 18, reported The Daily Star.
Talking to Piers Morgan on Sky News Australia, Fox News contributor Kat Timpf said: “Prince Harry has been whining at every chance he gets about almost everything non-stop…”
She added: “… Without offering any solution or acknowledgement for the way some of his own behaviour might contribute to the problems.”
Timpf went on to add that Prince Harry, despite his passionate speeches about saving the environment, must have a larger carbon footprint that many.
“I really can’t stand the climate lecture from somebody who took a private jet most assuredly to go give that speech,” she said.
Timpf further stated: “If you’re born a prince, you generally have advantages that almost no one else will have to make your life whatever it is you want, with maybe one exception and that is to be a professional victim. The career path that he is most attracted to is he is whining at every chance he gets.”
The criticism was levelled after Harry delivered his keynote speech at the UN, in which he talked about several issues including climate change.
