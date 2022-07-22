Meghan Markle ‘forbade’ friends from talking to controversial author

Meghan Markle reportedly stopped her friends from talking to controversial royal author Tom Bower

Meghan Markle reportedly forbade her friends and acquaintances from talking to controversial royal author Tom Bower, who has made sweeping claims about the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry in his new book out July 21.



Bower appeared on Good Morning Britain on July 21 to promote his explosive book that is chock-full of claims against Meghan and Harry, and confirmed that he did not, in fact, get the chance to talk to some of her close friends for the book.

As per Bower: “She made it pretty clear to all her friends and people who work for her not to talk to me, so it was quite an uphill struggle but I got enough people to speak to me, more than enough, I got about 80 people.”

file footage

When asked how his book could be unbiased if he only talked to people who don’t like the Duchess, Bower said: “Because I sifted through, I never put in stuff that isn't true and can't be checked. You know I have some admiration for Meghan she succeeded quite well in her life with her ambitions and I was able to balance it all.”



He also assured viewers that no lawsuit has yet been brought against him from Prince Harry and Meghan’s side.