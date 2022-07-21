Kanye West seemingly accepting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new love story

Kanye West is seemingly trying to accept his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new love story with comedian Pete Davidson.
Kanye, who has officially changed his name to Ye, is slowly understanding that getting back together with the mother of his four children is unrealistic as Kim is serious about her future with Pete.
There are speculations that the rapper has begun to accept the reality and trying to give up on getting back together with Kim.
However, a separate source has told that Kanye is still bitter about Kim and Pete's relationship as he's quiet serious about the future of their kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is heating up and the lovebirds are seriously thinking to give their relationship a new turn.
There are also speculations that Kanye West will never fully give up on the idea of getting back together with Kim, but he's trying to stay away from the couple as he knows his any misadventure may drag him into new controversy.
Interestingly, the SNL comedian is said to have a cordial equation with the Kardashians star's children, even hanging out with them and apparently getting their initials tattooed on his body.
