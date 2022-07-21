Monsta X heading to Rose Bowl for Nickelodeon’s Music Festival NickFest

Monsta X, the five member K-pop group, revealed through their official Instagram handle that will join the lineup of refreshing artists in Nickelodeon’s Music Festival NickFest.
The boys, whose leader Shownu is serving in the military, will perform among the likes of THE KID LAROI in the upcoming NickFest this fall.
The star studded lineup includes MONSTA X, The Kid LAROI, 24kGoldn, Alec Benjamin, Beabadoobee and more.
With NickFest being called ‘The Messiest Music Festival Ever’, it is left to see what Monsta X has to offer.
NickFest will take place on 22-23 October at the Rose Bowl located in Los Angeles, California.
Monsta X has also teamed up with Dutch Dj and producer Sam Feldt for a new single called Late Night Feels.
