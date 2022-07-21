Here's what BTS group members make from their Instagram accounts: DETAILS

Popular K-pop boyband BTS makes insane money from their Instagram posts!

BTS earns a significant sum of money solely via Instagram. According to a recent Koreaboo report, the K-pop boy band's social media revenues demonstrate why they are so successful.

Since 2013, the K-Pop boy band has become a global sensation. The band has a large international fan base known as the BTS Army. BTS's social media earnings are as insane as their music tours, concert ticket sales, and merchandising profits!



The individual Instagram accounts of each member of BTS have millions of followers; check out how much money the boys are making by simply posting sponsored Instagram posts.

RM (Kim Namjoon), the leader of BTS has 36 million Instagram followers. His Instagram feed has a variety of intriguing updates regarding his daily life. According to a Koreaboo story, a sponsored post on the leader's account would cost a staggering $16K, or roughly PKR 33 lacs.

Kim Seokjin Jin has a fan base of 37 million Instagram users. He can make up to $614K, according to the same claims, in addition to his adorable photos and successful stories (PKR- 13.6 crore).

Kim Taehyung, the most adored member of all, has 47million followers. Despite Kim's assertion that he does not comprehend IG's methodology, it appears that he can earn between $68K-$810K.

Jeon Jungkook, who has 43 million Instagram followers, can make between $33K-$395K.

Park Jimin, reportedly earns between 63K-756K$ per year.

Min Yoongi has a massive 36M+ Instagram followers and can earn between USD 54K-$645K.

Lastly, Jung Hoseok who has an estimated 37 million followers, can make between USD 37K-$449K annually.