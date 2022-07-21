Kylie Jenner takes kids to Target, fans dub her visit as ‘damage control’

Kylie Jenner has welcomed another wave of criticism after taking her daughter and nieces on a surprise Target run on Monday amid the backlash over her private jet use.
The billionaire reality TV star, 24, posted a TikTok video with her daughter Stormi Webster and nieces Chicago and True, all four, in a shopping trolley.
In the shared clip, she was heard asking, “Where are we going girls?” to which the girls reply in unison, “Target!”
While some fans praised the ‘cute’ clip, which has received more than two million likes on the platform, others dubbed it as a 'PR stunt' and called the model’s attempt at ‘cosplaying as middle class.’
‘Did u take the private jet here too?’ one person asked. ‘In their middle-class era,’ another wrote. ‘Did u rent out target for this real question,’ read another sassy comment.
Fans’ harsh reaction came about a week after The Kardashians alum allegedly took a 12-minute trip on her private flight.
British journalist said that the Duke of Sussex spoke at the UN ‘because he’s Prince Harry’
Prince Charles was allegedly left ‘upset’ over his lack of involvement in Prince George’s birthday
Donald Trump and children honor late Ivana Trump
Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin 'are dating but it's not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet,' a source claims
Prince Harry seemed nervous ahead of UN speech, says body language expert
Selena Gomez posts skincare regimen on TikTok