Kris Jenner concerned about Kylie's spending amid private jet backlash





The instagram post, which saw Kylie and her partner Travis Scott in front of their “his and hers” private jets, garnered backlash from social media users who called out the pair for being “classless”.

She captioned the post: “You wanna take mine or yours?”

Kylie, who became a billionaire in 2019, was also criticised for taking a 17-minute private jet flight for a 26-mile journey.

Reports showed that the journey would have taken her 39 minutes in a car, but that she travelled 30 minutes by car in the opposite direction to take the flight.

Now, Kris has reportedly had to “step in” to tell Kylie to stop spending “so much”.

A source told The New York Post: “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mum had to step in and tell her to slow down.”