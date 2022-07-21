Prince Harry watched Will Smith film to pack a punch at UN

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept it casual ahead of their UN speech.

It is reported that the Duke of Sussex enjoyed a famous Will Smith movie on his flight from California to New York.

Meghan Markle on the contrary, watched tennis champion Serena William's documentary.

On their 5½-hour commercial flight from LA to New York, Harry thoroughly enjoyed Bad Boys.

Co-anchor Craig Melvin told NBC News viewers: “Sources told me he was watching Bad Boys.

"She was watching Serena," he added.

In his speech at the UN, Harry spoke about Ukraine War, ROE VS Wade ruling and crisis in Africa.