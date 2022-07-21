Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to proceed with humility

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to proceed with humility by a UK-based writer after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the United Nations.

In her piece for Daily Mail, Clare Forges revealed that she was impressed with the Suits alum at first. Forges even considered writing speeches for the couple.

“I haven’t always had such disdain for Harry and Meghan. Far from it. When she arrived on the scene, I thought this poised, beautiful woman would be a great asset for the UK; another Kate Middleton to wow crowds around the world,” she wrote adding, “I considered working for them.”

“If I’d had the chance, I would have advised Harry and Meghan to proceed with a little more humility. Pick gritty, unfashionable causes, not just the latest woke obsession,” she continued.

“Learn the royal craft under the radar, not with a thousand cameras flashing on your latest designer outfits. Remember, you are servants of the nation, not celebrities.”

Weighing on the British prince’s speech, Forges expressed, “God bless whoever is writing their speeches these days — including the one at the UN. In it, Harry talked about how ‘climate change [is] wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all’.

“Hearing these two lectures the public on climate change is like Kim Kardashian giving sermons on modesty.

Forges claimed that there is the couple has “contrast between the way they live and the way they preach is insufferable.”

“As is the fact they still cling on to their royal titles and, let’s face it, profit from them. While William and Kate spend their days visiting hospices and cutting ribbons, Harry and Meghan get the glory with none of the graft.

“I can only hope that at some point Her Majesty will conclude that enough is enough and strip the Sussexes of their royal titles.”