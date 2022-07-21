Meghan Markle, Prince Harry trying 'woke' methods to 'wipe out' royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are suspiciously trying to make royals out dated, say royal experts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had signed a multi million dollar deal with Netflix in 2020, are currently involved in producing various projects.

Meanwhile, Angela Levin accused the Sussexes of trying to run a "woke" alternative to "wipe out" the British royals.

Ms Levin added: "More proof that H and M want to run a woke alternate royal family that would wipe out the one we have already. Time to lose their titles and for Harry his Counsellor of State post. Of course with M also as President in the USA."

Royal expert Richard Eden added: "Gosh! This really would be tacky."



Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly pressurised to release their reality series by the end of this year.

Under its multi-million dollar deal, streaming giant Netflix was the Sussexes to clash their show with The Crown for lucrative reasons.

A source told Page Six: “There is a lot to organize and a lot of things at play here."

Netflix "wants to make sure they get in there and don’t get scooped" by Harry's tell-all memoir, which is due later this year.