Johnny Depp shares his epic transformation for ‘Minamata’ in new video

Johnny Depp made headlines for his sensational defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. After emerging victorious in the trial, the actor has given fans a glimpse into his epic transformation for the latest film Minamata.
Taking to the Instagram, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, treated his 29.6m followers with a short video clip, in which he was seen transforming into Life magazine photographer W. Eugene Smith.
Sharing the clip, the Edward Scissorhand actor wrote in the caption, “In the make-up trailer on ‘Minamata’, now on Digital & DVD in North America”
Produced by Depp, Minamata revolves around the story of an American photographer Smith (played by Depp), who in 1971 went to a Japanese town Minamata, ravaged by mercury poisoning in a national scandal.
Directed by Andrew Levitas, Minamata will follow Smith thirty years after his photographic account of the Battle of Okinawa, which earned him a reputation as one of the most significant photojournalists of the 20th century.
