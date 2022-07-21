Khloe Kardashian’s sisters have 'distanced’ themselves from cheater Tristan Thompson

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian’s family are not fans of the serial cheater Tristan Thompson following his paternity scandal.



The reality TV star's sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, have full support for the 38-year-old but not for the father of her daughter and baby no.2.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that Khloe’s sisters “are completely supportive of each other and are there for Khloé.”

“They will of course be there to support her and the baby,” the source added.

“As for Tristan, most of them have distanced themselves from him, especially after learning about him expecting a baby with Maralee,” the insider revealed.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author has dated the NBA player on and off since 2016 and shares a 4-year-old daughter True with him.

She first broke up with the basketball player in 2018 after he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter with multiple women.

They later reconciled in 2020 and called it quits again in 2021 after Khloe discovered that Thompson fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with her.

Now, a rep for Khloe announced that she’s expecting another baby with Thompson via surrogacy last week.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep told People Magazine.

"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."