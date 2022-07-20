Khloé Kardashian shares special moment with daughter True in sweet post

US reality TV star Khloé Kardashian is melting hearts as the diva flaunted spending gleeful time with her daughter True.
The Kardashians star, 38, shared a series of swoon-worthy snapshots to a slideshow on her Instagram feed Tuesday night, showing her bonding with her 4-year-old daughter.
In the sweet images, True hangs on to her mom's back as the pair take a dip in a lagoon, with a blue sky behind them.
"Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl," Kardashian wrote in the caption.
Kardashian's post came just under a week after her rep told PEOPLE that she and True's dad, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their second child together, via surrogate.
Khloe reveals she is positive that Tristan will be involved in the life of their second baby
Kim Kardashian's obsession with being skinny has 'taken over her life and turned her into a complete bore'
Blue Dragon Series Awards rolls out the red carpet with Glitz and Glamour on July 19, 2022, at Paradise City
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck exchanged vows during their dreaming wedding in Los Angeles
Ana de Armas explains why there’s no need for a female Bond
Khloe Kardashian and her new boyfriend have reportedly decided to not meet more than once a week