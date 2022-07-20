Hugh Grant criticises UK Home Secretary over ‘inhumane’ immigration queue

Hugh Grant recently branded Priti Patel the “worst Home Secretary in British history”.



On Tuesday, the Bridget Jones’s Diary actor turned to Twitter and shared a photo of long queues at Heathrow Airport immigration.

In the post, Grant expressed his annoyance at how visitors to the UK were treated at immigration, calling it “a disgrace and inhumane”.

“Dear Visitors to the UK, I apologise for the way you are treated on arrival,” wrote the Golden Globe winner in the tweet.

He went on to add, “Terminal 3 Heathrow just now was a disgrace and inhumane. I’m afraid we have the worst Home Secretary in British history.”

The Notting Hill actor was asked to share more details by one of his followers.

“It’s a queue for immigration control. Which is staffed and run by the Home Office. We’re not allowed to call Brexiteers thick but it’s a struggle sometimes,” replied Grant.

Reportedly, the Music And Lyrics actor has been critical of the current UK government for its policies.