Cardi B excites fans as she reveals her favourite member from BTS

Cardi B Reveals Her BTS Bias Is Jimin

American rapper Cardi B, who's history with BTS is well documanted, has mesmerised fans as she has revealed her bias (favourite) from famous Korean band.

The 29-year-old singing sensation held the fun #AskCardi Q/A session on Twitter, which she personally answered various questions from her fans.

At the one point, one of her fan asked, Who’s your favourite from BTS? The rapper replied in her own way by sharing a photo of Jimin.

Last year, Cardi B mentioned in an interview with that both she and her younger daughter Kulture are big fan of BTS.