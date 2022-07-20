Rihanna Launched Her Own Maternity Clothing Line Under Label X Fenty

Rihanna and rapper ASAP Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby boy into the world in May 2022 and the couple started a new life together as parents. During her pregnancy, the singer sported a multitude of fashionable outfits that left her fans in awe.

When Rihanna announced she was expecting, she showed off her bare baby bump in a fashionable ensemble of low-rise jeans and a pink coat that was buttoned only at the top, giving a full glimpse of her growing baby belly.

The Grammy Winner is currently working on her maternity line under her Savage X Fenty label. A source told Hollywood Life that she was told multiple times that she was ‘breaking the mould’ and shaping what was ‘acceptable’ to wear whilst expecting.

This stayed with the 34-year-old and she now aims to 'redefine how pregnant women are viewed' through her maternity wear line, by creating a brand that will allow them to always feel sexy and beautiful during pregnancy.