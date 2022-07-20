Meghan Markle vs Prince Harry school friends: 'She finds everything offensive'

Meghan Markle tolerance level is seemingly challenged by a royal expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, Harry's girlfriend at that time, 'reprimanded' his childhood friends over feminist jokes at a BBQ party.

Royal commentator Celia Walden joked: "As I picture the scene, all I can see is a blinkered young man whistling cheerfully as he crosses a railroad track, oblivious to the freight train speeding towards him."

She added: "You see I’ve been in a room with a load of Eton boys, and I’ve been in a room with a gaggle of Meghan-style LA women, and to say that these are two are a different species – specifically where humour is concerned – is an understatement."

Writing in the Telegraph, Ms Walden added that Meghan finds "pretty much everything" offensive.

In an excerpt from his book shared in The Times, royal author Tom Bower shares how the Duchess of Sussex scolded 16 of Harry's friends on offensive sexist jokes.

“Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values," writes Mr Bower.

“According to some of Harry’s friends, again and again, she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was exempt," he continues.

“Harry’s world would not be her world," he concluded.