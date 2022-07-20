Prince Harry, joining Lilibet in ‘getting kicked from royal history’

Prince Harry has been issued a dire warning regarding his ‘rumored’ removal from the history books of the Royal Family.

This warning comes shortly after it was rumored that the Firm is attempting to remove Lilibet from the history books.

This time around it was royal author Tom Bower who issued this warning.

According to The Mirror, it reads, “As Harry watched his grandmother from Vancouver, he was staggered. Four silver-framed family photographs had been carefully placed behind her.”

“They showed the Queen's father George VI, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla, and finally William and his family.”

“To Harry's fury, there was no photographer of himself, Meghan, and Archie. The Windsors were airbrushing the Sussexes from history.”